10/10/25: Overcast and Chilly Early Morning at 54.7°F, High 72°F Later

Photo by Jim Wood

In Williamson County at 4:55 AM on October 10, 2025, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 54.7°F. The wind is light, blowing at just 0.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Today’s forecast continues the trend with overcast skies. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 72°F and drop to a low of 52.5°F later in the evening. Wind speeds will remain gentle, not exceeding 6 mph, and there is a negligible chance of precipitation at only 1%.

Heading into tonight, the overcast conditions will persist. Temperatures are predicted to be slightly warmer than the previous night, with a low of 58.6°F. Winds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 4.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

Residents and visitors should expect a consistent weather pattern with mild temperatures and minimal wind throughout the day and night, with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect.

Today’s Details

High
72°F
Low
53°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
81%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
55°F · feels 54°F
Sunrise
6:50am
Sunset
6:18pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 72°F 53°F Overcast
Saturday 75°F 52°F Mainly clear
Sunday 75°F 53°F Clear sky
Monday 78°F 53°F Overcast
Tuesday 78°F 59°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 58°F Overcast
Thursday 75°F 56°F Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours

