10/1/25: Clear Skies and 72°F in Williamson County After a Warm Day

Williamson County Weather Update – 10/1/25

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is a comfortable 72.3°F under clear skies, with a light breeze of just 1.9 mph. No precipitation has been reported.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 82.8°F and a low of 62.4°F. It remained overcast throughout the day despite a mere 1% chance of rain, and no precipitation was recorded.

For tonight, expect continued clear skies with the low dropping slightly to around 70.5°F. Winds will remain mild, peaking at up to 3.6 mph. The chance of rain will persist at 1%, indicating another dry evening ahead.

Residents can look forward to more stable weather conditions without any severe weather alerts or significant changes anticipated.

Today’s Details High 83°F Low 62°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 64% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 72°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 6:42am Sunset 6:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 83°F 62°F Overcast Thursday 82°F 64°F Overcast Friday 79°F 58°F Overcast Saturday 80°F 59°F Overcast Sunday 82°F 60°F Overcast Monday 78°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 73°F 65°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email