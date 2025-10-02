10/1/25: Clear Skies and 72°F in Williamson County After a Warm Day

Williamson County Weather Update – 10/1/25

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is a comfortable 72.3°F under clear skies, with a light breeze of just 1.9 mph. No precipitation has been reported.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 82.8°F and a low of 62.4°F. It remained overcast throughout the day despite a mere 1% chance of rain, and no precipitation was recorded.

For tonight, expect continued clear skies with the low dropping slightly to around 70.5°F. Winds will remain mild, peaking at up to 3.6 mph. The chance of rain will persist at 1%, indicating another dry evening ahead.

Residents can look forward to more stable weather conditions without any severe weather alerts or significant changes anticipated.

Today’s Details

High
83°F
Low
62°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
64%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
72°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
6:42am
Sunset
6:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 83°F 62°F Overcast
Thursday 82°F 64°F Overcast
Friday 79°F 58°F Overcast
Saturday 80°F 59°F Overcast
Sunday 82°F 60°F Overcast
Monday 78°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 73°F 65°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

