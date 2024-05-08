1 Vols Reach 40-Win Mark with 6-3 Victory Over Queens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – May 7, 2024 – No. 1/1 Tennessee earned a hard-fought 6-3 midweek win over a scrappy Queens team on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium to record its 40th victory of the year.

The Volunteers (40-9, 17-7 SEC) have now posted 40 or more wins in each of their last five full seasons, matching the longest such streak in program history (1993-97).

Dylan Dreiling came up with the biggest hit of the night, blasting a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to give UT its first lead of the night at 6-3. The Big Orange tied the game at three earlier in the inning on a Billy Amick RBI groundout to set the stage for Dreiling’s 15th home run of the year.

