1 Vols Fall to Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament Opener

HOOVER, Ala. – No. 1/1 Tennessee didn’t open its 2024 SEC Tournament run the way it had hoped, falling to Vanderbilt, 13-4, at the Hoover Met on Wednesday evening.

The Volunteers were unable to overcome a tough night on the mound in which they used eight pitchers and gave up 15 hits, including four home runs.

UT (46-11) was only able to muster four runs on seven hits, three of which came on one swing from sophomore designated hitter Reese Chapman .

STAT OF THE GAME: With a shutout inning of relief, Kirby Connell extended his streak of scoreless appearances to nine. The veteran lefty did not allow a hit on Wednesday and has not surrendered a run since April 21 at Kentucky.

Source: UT Sports

