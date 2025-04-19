$1 Sonic Smasher Cheeseburgers – 1 Million Available During Smasher Week

SONIC® Drive-In is taking a stand against mediocre, overpriced cheeseburgers by proclaiming the SONIC SmasherTM the new “Smashional Cheeseburger of AmericaTM,” and the brand wants people across the country to experience this better burger. Starting Monday, April 21, SONIC will kick off Smasher Week, where the first 1 million guests who order the Double SONIC Smasher through the SONIC App* can redeem an exclusive reward and snag this mouthwatering, premium cheeseburger for just $1*.

Hand-smashed and made to order, the Double SONIC Smasher features two Angus beef patties, seasoned and seared to perfection, creating a crispy edge and juicy center that’s irresistible. These patties are layered with two slices of melty American cheese, a creamy, tangy, signature Smasher sauce, crinkle-cut pickles and diced onions, all served on a pillowy soft potato bun.

How to Get a $1 Double SONIC Smasher:

Download or open the SONIC App to order.

Tap the Deals tab to locate and redeem your $1 Double SONIC Smasher reward.

The first 1 million customers can enjoy a Double SONIC Smasher for just $1.

Hurry – this $1 offer is only available while supplies last.

SONIC is taking its bold proclamation to new heights with a series of new ad spots, including “Smashlaration,” which celebrates the SONIC Smasher as America’s undisputed cheeseburger champion. Featuring the SONIC brand’s Chief Ingenuity Officer, or CIO, the ad invites burger enthusiasts across the nation to raise their standards, ditch the ordinary and indulge their burger cravings like never before. The campaign was developed in partnership with the brand’s creative agency of record, Mother Los Angeles.

The countdown to 1 million starts now. Ready to take a bite?

*Reward is valid one time for the first one (1) million redemptions or ends on April 27, 2025 (whichever comes first), for a $1 Double SONIC Smasher when you order and redeem online or in the SONIC® App for new and existing users. Add-ons cost extra; tax not included. Not valid with Combos, delivery or any other offers. Mobile ordering available only at select locations while supplies last; hours may vary.

