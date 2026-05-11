$1 Slurpee Happy Hour Is Here

7-Eleven is kicking off Slurpee season with a deal that makes the afternoon chill mandatory. Starting now, large Slurpee drinks are just $1 every Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations. The limited-time Slurpee Drink Happy Hour runs through Slurpee Day, turning the hottest part of the day into the ultimate cold break. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the $1 Slurpee Happy Hour Deal?

Large Slurpee drinks are $1 every weekday from 3 to 6 p.m. for loyalty members. The offer is available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores and is exclusive to 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members. Members can also grab a Big Gulp drink for just 59 cents all month long.

What Is the New Arizona Iced Tea Slurpee Flavor?

7-Eleven is debuting an exclusive Arizona Iced Tea Blue Raspberry Slurpee this season, available in a special collector can. Customers can also pick up any Arizona Juice or Tea for just 99 cents during the promotion, pairing two fan-favorite brands at a budget-friendly price.

How Do You Enter the Slurpee Truck VIP Sweepstakes?

7-Eleven is running a Slurpee Truck VIP Experience Sweepstakes this summer, giving loyalty members a chance to win a visit from the Slurpee Truck delivered straight to their door. Members can earn entries by purchasing participating products or by playing the in-app game “Slurp, Snack, Win” for a shot at instant prizes as well.

Where Is the $1 Slurpee Deal Available?

The Slurpee Drink Happy Hour is available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations nationwide. Customers must be enrolled in 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards to access the $1 pricing. Store participation may vary, so checking the 7-Eleven app for the nearest location is recommended.

Source: PRN