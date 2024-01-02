$1 Million Powerball Winner Sold in Pleasant View

December 31, 2023 – STATEWIDE—What a weekend! Thousands of Tennessee Lottery players won prizes in this weekend’s drawings, including:

$1,122,621 Tennessee Cash jackpot winner. The lucky ticket was sold at Stateline Shell, 3352 Huntsville Hwy. in Fayetteville and matched all numbers drawn Friday night.

$1 million Powerball winner. This player matched all five white numbers drawn Saturday night to win the seven-figure prize. The ticket was sold at Sudden Service, 2601 Hwy. 49 East in Pleasant View.

$200,000 Powerball Power Play winner. This player matched four balls plus the Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. But since the lucky person added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar, the prize was quadrupled because last night’s multiplier drawn was four.

The ticket was sold at Smoker Friendly, 4734 Navy Road in Millington.

$50,000 Powerball winners. These two players matched four balls plus the Powerball. The tickets were sold at: TMart, 979 S. Jefferson Ave. in Cookeville and at Quike Stop, 1490 Louisville Hwy. in Goodlettsville.

The jackpot for the popular Powerball game is at an astounding $810 million for Monday night.