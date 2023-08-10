$1 Million Powerball Winner Sold in Gallatin

GALLATIN/KNOXVILLE – Last night’s Powerball drawing created thousands of winners in Tennessee, including a lucky player in Gallatin who won $1 million and another player in Knoxville who won $50,000.

The million-dollar winner matched five numbers to win the big prize and purchased the ticket at Kroger, 2011 Nashville Pike in Gallatin.

The $50,000 winner matched four numbers plus the Powerball and purchased the ticket at Casey’s, 100 Merchants Road in Knoxville.

There have been 383 tickets sold worth $1 million or more since the Lottery began in 2004.

