$1 Million Mega Millions Winner Sold in Nashville

NASHVILLE/FAYETTEVILLE – July 7, 2024 – The weekend drawings at the Tennessee Lottery created thousands of winners, including a lucky Mega Millions player in Nashville who won a cool one million dollars Friday night by matching all five white numbers. Another player, this time in Fayetteville, won Friday night’s Daily Tennessee Jackpot jackpot of $130,000 by matching all numbers drawn.

The winning tickets were purchased at:

$1,000,000 – Mega Millions ticket purchased at 7-Eleven, 3400 West End in Nashville.

$130,000 – Daily Tennessee Jackpot ticket purchased at Stateline Shell, 3352 Huntsville Hwy. in Fayetteville.

Congrats! No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

Source: TN Lottery

