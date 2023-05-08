1 Intruder Killed, Another Charged in Murfreesboro Home Invasion

Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating a home invasion where the homeowner shoots two intruders, killing one and injuring the other on Friday night.

Police responded to a home in the 100 block of January Street on May 5, 2023 just before 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, the found a masked man with multiple gunshots wounds at the front door of the home.

The man identified as 52-year-old Kevin Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other intruder, 42-year-old Clifford Wright, was located at the Salvation Army on Main Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Wright was taken to the hospital, treated, released, and then taken to jail. He is charged with aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated robbery, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony.

The preliminary investigation revealed the two masked intruders, wearing gloves, broke into the home through the front door, tased the family’s dog, and held the homeowner’s teenage son at gunpoint.

The homeowner retrieved his gun and shot the two intruders several times. Three people were in the home at the time of the home invasion. The homeowner is not facing any charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

Wright remains in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $700,000 bond. He is set to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on June 5.