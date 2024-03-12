1 Hotel Announces Chefs by Nature Series

1 Hotel Nashville launches “Chefs By Nature,” a collaborative series featuring unique dining experiences and exclusive culinary programming. Throughout the year, 1 Kitchen, the flagship restaurant inside the popular downtown hotel known for their sustainability efforts, will be hosting out-of-town chefs hand-selected for their shared passion of farm sourcing and eco-friendly practices. The series will be led by 1 Hotel Nashville’s Culinary Director, Chris Crary, and will offer both hotel guests and locals the opportunity to enjoy intimate multi-course dinners from chefs visiting Nashville from coast to coast.

The guest chef series kicks off in April with Author, Podcaster and Chef at The Osprey at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, Dan Churchill, with the following programming:

An exclusive menu to be offered in 1 Kitchen Nashville during Earth Month

A cooking demonstration on April 25, led by Churchill and Crary, at the hotel with a dish from the menu

A multi-course, collab ticketed dinner on the farm at Green Door Gourmet on Saturday, April 27

Two guided runs in downtown Nashville, led by Churchill, at the end of the month

Future dates for “Chefs By Nature” will be released in the coming months. Confirmed participating chefs include Nyesha Arrington, celebrity chef and owner of LAX restaurant Native By Nyesha and Nancy Silverton, co-owner of Michelin-starred restaurant, Osteria Mozza.

Ticket prices for the dinners will range from $100 to $175, inclusive of beverage pairings per course. Reservations must be made in advance by visiting 1 Kitchen’s website here.