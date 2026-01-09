1/9/26: Overcast with Moderate Afternoon Rain, High Near 71

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 70.2°F. Wind speeds are mild at 5.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today, the temperature reached a high of 70.5°F, with a low of 56.8°F expected later tonight. Wind speeds today have peaked at 18.2 mph. The region is experiencing a moderate rainfall with a high probability of precipitation at 79%, accumulating to a total of 0.48 inches. Residents should prepare for continued rain through the afternoon.

Tonight, the weather forecast predicts an overcast sky with a decrease in temperature to a low of 56.8°F. Wind speeds will also decrease to around 7.1 mph. The chance of precipitation drops to 27%, indicating less likelihood of rain as the evening progresses.

Residents should remain updated on the weather conditions, especially regarding the precipitation throughout the day and the lowering temperatures during the night.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 57°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 72% UV Index 3 (Moderate) Precip 79% chance · 0.48 in Now 70°F · feels 71°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 71°F 57°F Rain: moderate Saturday 63°F 37°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 40°F 31°F Overcast Monday 47°F 29°F Mainly clear Tuesday 54°F 33°F Overcast Wednesday 52°F 29°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 31°F 22°F Partly cloudy

