1/9/26: Overcast with Moderate Afternoon Rain, High Near 71

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 70.2°F. Wind speeds are mild at 5.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today, the temperature reached a high of 70.5°F, with a low of 56.8°F expected later tonight. Wind speeds today have peaked at 18.2 mph. The region is experiencing a moderate rainfall with a high probability of precipitation at 79%, accumulating to a total of 0.48 inches. Residents should prepare for continued rain through the afternoon.

Tonight, the weather forecast predicts an overcast sky with a decrease in temperature to a low of 56.8°F. Wind speeds will also decrease to around 7.1 mph. The chance of precipitation drops to 27%, indicating less likelihood of rain as the evening progresses.

Residents should remain updated on the weather conditions, especially regarding the precipitation throughout the day and the lowering temperatures during the night.

Today's Details

High
71°F
Low
57°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
72%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
79% chance · 0.48 in
Now
70°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 71°F 57°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 63°F 37°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 40°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 47°F 29°F Mainly clear
Tuesday 54°F 33°F Overcast
Wednesday 52°F 29°F Snow fall: slight
Thursday 31°F 22°F Partly cloudy
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here