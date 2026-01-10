1/9/26: Overcast Evening at 62°F, Light Winds, Low Rain Chance Tonight

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 62.1°F and a gentle breeze blowing at 3.9 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the county experienced a high of 70.7°F and winds reaching up to 18.2 mph. The day was marked by moderate rain, with a total precipitation accumulation of 0.39 inches, despite a high precipitation chance of 79%.

For tonight, the outlook remains overcast with temperatures holding steady at the low of 62.1°F. Wind speeds are expected to calm, reaching up to only 5.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation drops significantly to 23%.

Residents are advised to stay attentive to weather updates as conditions can change, though no severe weather alerts are in effect at this time.

Today's Details

High
71°F
Low
62°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
79% chance · 0.39 in
Now
62°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 71°F 62°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 62°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 37°F 30°F Overcast
Monday 47°F 29°F Overcast
Tuesday 54°F 33°F Overcast
Wednesday 50°F 26°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 32°F 23°F Partly cloudy
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here