1/9/26: Overcast Evening at 62°F, Light Winds, Low Rain Chance Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 62.1°F and a gentle breeze blowing at 3.9 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the county experienced a high of 70.7°F and winds reaching up to 18.2 mph. The day was marked by moderate rain, with a total precipitation accumulation of 0.39 inches, despite a high precipitation chance of 79%.

For tonight, the outlook remains overcast with temperatures holding steady at the low of 62.1°F. Wind speeds are expected to calm, reaching up to only 5.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation drops significantly to 23%.

Residents are advised to stay attentive to weather updates as conditions can change, though no severe weather alerts are in effect at this time.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 62°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 3 (Moderate) Precip 79% chance · 0.39 in Now 62°F · feels 64°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 71°F 62°F Rain: moderate Saturday 62°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 37°F 30°F Overcast Monday 47°F 29°F Overcast Tuesday 54°F 33°F Overcast Wednesday 50°F 26°F Drizzle: light Thursday 32°F 23°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email