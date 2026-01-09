1/9/26: Overcast Evening, 64°F, Moderate Day Rain Ended

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a temperature of 64.8°F. The wind is gentle at 3.2 mph, and there is currently no precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 70.7°F, while the low was recorded at 59.4°F. Winds peaked at 18.2 mph, and there was a significant chance of precipitation, estimated at 79%. The area observed moderate rainfall amounting to 0.39 inches.

Tonight, the forecast anticipates overcast conditions to continue. Temperatures are expected to stabilize around a low of 59.4°F with lighter winds up to 7.9 mph. The chance of precipitation will decrease to 34%.

There are no specific weather alerts issued for Williamson County at this time. Residents should expect a relatively calm and cloudy evening ahead.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 59°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 3 (Moderate) Precip 79% chance · 0.39 in Now 65°F · feels 68°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 71°F 59°F Rain: moderate Saturday 60°F 38°F Rain: moderate Sunday 40°F 31°F Overcast Monday 47°F 29°F Mainly clear Tuesday 54°F 33°F Overcast Wednesday 52°F 29°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 31°F 22°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email