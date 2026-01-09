1/9/26: Overcast Evening, 64°F, Moderate Day Rain Ended

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a temperature of 64.8°F. The wind is gentle at 3.2 mph, and there is currently no precipitation.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 70.7°F, while the low was recorded at 59.4°F. Winds peaked at 18.2 mph, and there was a significant chance of precipitation, estimated at 79%. The area observed moderate rainfall amounting to 0.39 inches.
Tonight, the forecast anticipates overcast conditions to continue. Temperatures are expected to stabilize around a low of 59.4°F with lighter winds up to 7.9 mph. The chance of precipitation will decrease to 34%.
There are no specific weather alerts issued for Williamson County at this time. Residents should expect a relatively calm and cloudy evening ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|71°F
|59°F
|Rain: moderate
|Saturday
|60°F
|38°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|40°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|47°F
|29°F
|Mainly clear
|Tuesday
|54°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|52°F
|29°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Thursday
|31°F
|22°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
