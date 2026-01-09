1/9/26: Overcast Evening, 64°F, Moderate Day Rain Ended

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a temperature of 64.8°F. The wind is gentle at 3.2 mph, and there is currently no precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 70.7°F, while the low was recorded at 59.4°F. Winds peaked at 18.2 mph, and there was a significant chance of precipitation, estimated at 79%. The area observed moderate rainfall amounting to 0.39 inches.

Tonight, the forecast anticipates overcast conditions to continue. Temperatures are expected to stabilize around a low of 59.4°F with lighter winds up to 7.9 mph. The chance of precipitation will decrease to 34%.

There are no specific weather alerts issued for Williamson County at this time. Residents should expect a relatively calm and cloudy evening ahead.

Today's Details

High
71°F
Low
59°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
79% chance · 0.39 in
Now
65°F · feels 68°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 71°F 59°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 60°F 38°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 40°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 47°F 29°F Mainly clear
Tuesday 54°F 33°F Overcast
Wednesday 52°F 29°F Snow fall: slight
Thursday 31°F 22°F Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours

