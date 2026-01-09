1/9/26: Moderate Drizzle, 64°F; Moderate Flood Watch in Effect for Middle Tennessee

Flood Watch * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN…Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS…Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Showers will develop tonight and increase on day. The heaviest rain will come Friday night with totals reaching 1.5 to 2.5 inches for much of the area with locally higher amounts possible. Heavy downpours will likely cause flash flooding of streets and low lying areas. Small streams may flood, especially tributaries of the Duck River. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

A Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for Williamson County and other parts of Middle Tennessee until January 10, 6:00 PM UTC, due to potential excessive rainfall leading to flooding.

As of 4:50 AM local time in Williamson County, the weather conditions are characterized by a moderate drizzle with a temperature of 64.4°F. Winds are blowing at 15.4 mph, and there has been a recorded precipitation of 0.01 inches.

Today, the high is expected to reach 68.5°F with winds increasing up to 18.2 mph. The chance of precipitation continues at 87%, with a forecast of heavy rain totaling approximately 0.83 inches throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures are predicted to drop to a low of 53.2°F. The wind will decrease to up to 8 mph, reducing the chance of precipitation to 16%, with overcast conditions continuing.

Residents in the affected counties, including Williamson, should stay updated on weather alerts and prepare for possible flooding conditions. It is advisable to follow local advisories and avoid unnecessary travel in areas prone to flooding.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 53°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 2.9 (Low) Precip 87% chance · 0.83 in Now 64°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 69°F 53°F Rain: heavy Saturday 61°F 38°F Rain: moderate Sunday 40°F 31°F Clear sky Monday 47°F 28°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 54°F 32°F Overcast Wednesday 51°F 24°F Overcast Thursday 30°F 20°F Overcast

