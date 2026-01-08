1/8/26: Overcast and 68°F, Moderate Flood Watch in Effect for Middle Tennessee

Flood Watch * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN…From Friday morning through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS…Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Showers will develop tonight and increase on Friday. The heaviest rain will come Friday night with totals reaching 2 to 3 inches for much of the area with locally higher amounts possible. Heavy downpours will likely cause flash flooding of streets and low lying areas. Small streams may flood, especially tributaries of the Duck River. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

As of 1:46 PM local time in Williamson County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 68°F. Winds are currently blowing at 13.4 mph with no precipitation observed.

Today’s weather peaked slightly above normal with a high of 67.8°F, and winds reached up to 16.8 mph. The sky remained overcast throughout the day without any precipitation, adhering to a mere 2% chance of rain. Temperatures were notably above today’s early morning low of 45.1°F.

Looking ahead to tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast with a steady temperature around 61°F. Wind speeds will continue at up to 16.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation will stay low at 2%.

Residents in the affected areas should stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and be prepared for possible flood conditions during the watch period.

Today's Details High 68°F Low 45°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 75% UV Index 2.6 (Low) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 68°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 68°F 45°F Overcast Friday 67°F 49°F Rain: slight Saturday 60°F 42°F Rain: moderate Sunday 40°F 30°F Overcast Monday 45°F 28°F Overcast Tuesday 51°F 31°F Overcast Wednesday 45°F 37°F Drizzle: light

