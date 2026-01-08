1/8/26: Overcast, 62.8°F; Moderate Flood Watch for Williamson Tomorrow

Flood Watch * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN…From Friday morning through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS…Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Showers will develop tonight and increase on Friday. The heaviest rain will come Friday night with totals reaching 2 to 3 inches for much of the area with locally higher amounts possible. Heavy downpours will likely cause flash flooding of streets and low lying areas. Small streams may flood, especially tributaries of the Duck River. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

A Moderate Flood Watch is in effect from January 9, 12:00 PM until January 10, 6:00 PM, impacting multiple counties including Williamson County due to potential flash flooding from excessive rainfall. Currently, in Williamson County, the conditions at 5:05 PM show an overcast sky with a temperature of 62.8°F. Winds are active at 12.6 mph and no precipitation has been recorded today.

Throughout today, the temperature peaked at 68.5°F with a low of 45.1°F. Wind speeds reached up to 16.4 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, the chances of precipitation remained low at 4%.

Looking ahead to tonight, the forecast continues to show overcast conditions with a low of 61.9°F. Winds could again reach up to 16.4 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain low at 3%.

Residents in affected areas including Williamson County should stay alert and follow updates regarding the Moderate Flood Watch. Precautions should be taken for potential flash flooding impacts during the specified watch times.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 45°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 86% UV Index 2.6 (Low) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 63°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 69°F 45°F Overcast Friday 67°F 49°F Rain: slight Saturday 60°F 42°F Rain: slight Sunday 40°F 30°F Overcast Monday 45°F 28°F Overcast Tuesday 51°F 31°F Overcast Wednesday 45°F 37°F Drizzle: light

