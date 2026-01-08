1/8/26: Dense Fog Advisory in Williamson Area; Current Temp 48°F, High Today 68°F

Dense Fog Advisory * WHAT…Visibility a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Perry, Stewart, and Williamson Counties. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is currently in effect for Williamson County and surrounding areas until 9 AM CST this morning, with visibility reduced to a quarter mile or less. As of 4:50 AM, conditions include dense fog with a temperature of 47.8°F and light winds at 4.8 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Today, the temperature in Williamson County is expected to rise to a high of 67.5°F with winds increasing up to 19.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 5%, with only light drizzle anticipated and no significant rainfall expected.

Tonight, the low will dip slightly to 60.4°F, maintaining similar wind conditions up to 19.4 mph. Light drizzle may continue, but overall, precipitation chances will stay minimal.

Residents are advised to exercise caution while driving during the dense fog advisory period, due to significantly reduced visibility, which may create hazardous driving conditions. The advisory impacts several counties including Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Perry, Stewart, and Williamson.

Today's Details High 67°F Low 45°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 97% UV Index 2.6 (Low) Precip 5% chance · 0 in Now 48°F · feels 45°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 67°F 45°F Drizzle: light Friday 66°F 51°F Rain: moderate Saturday 62°F 41°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 40°F 29°F Overcast Monday 45°F 28°F Overcast Tuesday 50°F 31°F Overcast Wednesday 51°F 39°F Drizzle: light

