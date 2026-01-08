1/8/26: Dense Fog Advisory in Williamson Area; Current Temp 48°F, High Today 68°F

Dense Fog Advisory

* WHAT…Visibility a quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Perry, Stewart, and Williamson Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

From 2026-01-08T10:12:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-08T15:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is currently in effect for Williamson County and surrounding areas until 9 AM CST this morning, with visibility reduced to a quarter mile or less. As of 4:50 AM, conditions include dense fog with a temperature of 47.8°F and light winds at 4.8 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Today, the temperature in Williamson County is expected to rise to a high of 67.5°F with winds increasing up to 19.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 5%, with only light drizzle anticipated and no significant rainfall expected.

Tonight, the low will dip slightly to 60.4°F, maintaining similar wind conditions up to 19.4 mph. Light drizzle may continue, but overall, precipitation chances will stay minimal.

Residents are advised to exercise caution while driving during the dense fog advisory period, due to significantly reduced visibility, which may create hazardous driving conditions. The advisory impacts several counties including Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Perry, Stewart, and Williamson.

Today's Details

High
67°F
Low
45°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
97%
UV Index
2.6 (Low)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
48°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 67°F 45°F Drizzle: light
Friday 66°F 51°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 62°F 41°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 40°F 29°F Overcast
Monday 45°F 28°F Overcast
Tuesday 50°F 31°F Overcast
Wednesday 51°F 39°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

