1/8/26: Clear Night in Williamson County, 64°F; Moderate Flood Watch Starts Tomorrow

Flood Watch * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN…From Friday morning through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS…Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Showers will develop tonight and increase on Friday. The heaviest rain will come Friday night with totals reaching 2 to 3 inches for much of the area with locally higher amounts possible. Heavy downpours will likely cause flash flooding of streets and low lying areas. Small streams may flood, especially tributaries of the Duck River. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

A Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for Williamson County and other parts of Middle Tennessee until January 10, 2023, 1:00 PM CST, due to potential flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

As of 9:30 PM in Williamson County, conditions are mainly clear with a temperature of 64.2°F and wind speeds reaching up to 14.9 mph. No precipitation has been recorded tonight. Earlier today, the area saw a high of 68.5°F and a low of 45.1°F, with similar wind conditions and virtually no rainfall.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 63.1°F. Winds will continue at speeds similar to those experienced today, up to 15.8 mph, with predominantly overcast skies and a very low precipitation chance of 2%.

Residents should stay informed on updates regarding the flood watch and be prepared for possible flash flooding in the affected areas.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 45°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 2.6 (Low) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 64°F · feels 61°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 69°F 45°F Overcast Friday 67°F 52°F Rain: moderate Saturday 58°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 39°F 30°F Clear sky Monday 47°F 29°F Overcast Tuesday 52°F 32°F Overcast Wednesday 46°F 38°F Drizzle: light

