1/7/26: Minor Dense Fog Advisory in Williamson Until 9 AM, Clear Day Ahead, High 63

Dense Fog Advisory

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

From 2026-01-07T08:17:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-07T15:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee, including Williamson County, until 9 AM CST today, due to visibility of one quarter mile or less. Currently, at 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 48°F and light winds at 4.6 mph. There is no precipitation reported.

Today, the forecast predicts a high of 63.1°F and a low of 45.1°F with wind speeds remaining around 5.5 mph. The sky will stay clear throughout the day, and there is no chance of precipitation. Visibility may be significantly reduced this morning due to the dense fog, leading to potentially hazardous driving conditions.

Tonight, the weather will turn overcast with temperatures expected to dip slightly to a low of 45.9°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace of up to 5.5 mph, and the chance of rain remains at zero percent.

Travelers should exercise caution this morning due to reduced visibility from the dense fog. Conditions are expected to improve post-9 AM as the advisory concludes.

Today's Details

High
63°F
Low
45°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
48°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:49pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 63°F 45°F Fog
Thursday 65°F 44°F Fog
Friday 64°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 63°F 42°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 40°F 30°F Overcast
Monday 45°F 28°F Clear sky
Tuesday 51°F 31°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

