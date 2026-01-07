1/7/26: Clear Sky and Mild at 62.6, Tonight Overcast, Cooler at 48.4

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a clear sky with a temperature of 62.6°F and very calm winds at 0.5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking at the forecast for the rest of the day, temperatures earlier peaked slightly higher at 62.8°F with a minimum expected to drop to 46.4°F. Winds will remain light, not exceeding 5.5 mph. No precipitation is anticipated, following the clear conditions observed.

Tonight, the weather will see a change to overcast conditions, though temperatures will remain relatively mild with a low of 48.4°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, peaking up to 5.5 mph, and there remains no expectation of precipitation.

Residents can enjoy the stable and clear conditions for outdoor activities during the day, transitioning to more clouded skies by evening without concern for rain.

Today's Details High 63°F Low 46°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 57% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 63°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 63°F 46°F Fog Thursday 66°F 46°F Overcast Friday 65°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 64°F 39°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 39°F 29°F Overcast Monday 44°F 27°F Mainly clear Tuesday 48°F 30°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email