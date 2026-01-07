1/7/26: Clear Sky and Mild at 62.6, Tonight Overcast, Cooler at 48.4

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a clear sky with a temperature of 62.6°F and very calm winds at 0.5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.
Looking at the forecast for the rest of the day, temperatures earlier peaked slightly higher at 62.8°F with a minimum expected to drop to 46.4°F. Winds will remain light, not exceeding 5.5 mph. No precipitation is anticipated, following the clear conditions observed.
Tonight, the weather will see a change to overcast conditions, though temperatures will remain relatively mild with a low of 48.4°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, peaking up to 5.5 mph, and there remains no expectation of precipitation.
Residents can enjoy the stable and clear conditions for outdoor activities during the day, transitioning to more clouded skies by evening without concern for rain.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|63°F
|46°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|66°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|64°F
|39°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|39°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|44°F
|27°F
|Mainly clear
|Tuesday
|48°F
|30°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
