1/6/26: Overcast and Cool at 59.5°F, Winds Nearing 10 mph

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 59.5°F. Winds are blowing at 9.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

For the remainder of the day, conditions are expected to remain largely the same with a slight rise in temperature, reaching a high of around 61.5°F. Winds may peak at 10.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, with no significant rainfall anticipated.

Tonight, the weather will clear as the skies are expected to become clear with a low dropping to around 51.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, averaging up to 6.8 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight.

Residents can expect a calm evening with clear skies following a cloudy day, providing a pleasant close to the day in Williamson County.

Today's Details High 62°F Low 50°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 1.5 (Low) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 60°F · feels 57°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 62°F 50°F Overcast Wednesday 59°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 67°F 39°F Overcast Friday 65°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 62°F 41°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 41°F 29°F Overcast Monday 44°F 27°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email