1/6/26: Overcast and Cool at 59.5°F, Winds Nearing 10 mph

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 59.5°F. Winds are blowing at 9.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

For the remainder of the day, conditions are expected to remain largely the same with a slight rise in temperature, reaching a high of around 61.5°F. Winds may peak at 10.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, with no significant rainfall anticipated.

Tonight, the weather will clear as the skies are expected to become clear with a low dropping to around 51.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, averaging up to 6.8 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight.

Residents can expect a calm evening with clear skies following a cloudy day, providing a pleasant close to the day in Williamson County.

Today's Details

High
62°F
Low
50°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
1.5 (Low)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
60°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:48pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 62°F 50°F Overcast
Wednesday 59°F 40°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 39°F Overcast
Friday 65°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 62°F 41°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 41°F 29°F Overcast
Monday 44°F 27°F Partly cloudy
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here