1/6/26: Overcast and Cool at 52°F, Light Drizzle Later with High Near 63°F

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with temperatures at 52°F. Winds are blowing at a speed of 11.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Looking ahead, today’s forecast anticipates high temperatures reaching 63°F with a slight drop to tonight’s low of 49.1°F. Wind conditions today might reach up to 13.8 mph. The chance of precipitation today remains very low at 1%, with no significant rainfall expected and only light drizzle possible.

Tonight, the sky is expected to clear with winds calming to around 7 mph. No precipitation is anticipated, maintaining a dry outlook for the evening.

Residents of Williamson County should experience a relatively mild and dry day, with minimal wind disruptions and clear skies as the night progresses.

Today's Details

High
63°F
Low
49°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
1 (Low)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
52°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:48pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 63°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 59°F 41°F Fog
Thursday 66°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 65°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 64°F 41°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 40°F 29°F Overcast
Monday 45°F 28°F Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours

