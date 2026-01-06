1/6/26: Overcast and Cool at 52°F, Light Drizzle Later with High Near 63°F

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with temperatures at 52°F. Winds are blowing at a speed of 11.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Looking ahead, today’s forecast anticipates high temperatures reaching 63°F with a slight drop to tonight’s low of 49.1°F. Wind conditions today might reach up to 13.8 mph. The chance of precipitation today remains very low at 1%, with no significant rainfall expected and only light drizzle possible.

Tonight, the sky is expected to clear with winds calming to around 7 mph. No precipitation is anticipated, maintaining a dry outlook for the evening.

Residents of Williamson County should experience a relatively mild and dry day, with minimal wind disruptions and clear skies as the night progresses.

Today's Details High 63°F Low 49°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 1 (Low) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 52°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 63°F 49°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 59°F 41°F Fog Thursday 66°F 49°F Overcast Friday 65°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 64°F 41°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 40°F 29°F Overcast Monday 45°F 28°F Mainly clear

