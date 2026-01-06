1/6/26: Overcast and Cool at 52°F, Light Drizzle Later with High Near 63°F

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with temperatures at 52°F. Winds are blowing at a speed of 11.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation.
Looking ahead, today’s forecast anticipates high temperatures reaching 63°F with a slight drop to tonight’s low of 49.1°F. Wind conditions today might reach up to 13.8 mph. The chance of precipitation today remains very low at 1%, with no significant rainfall expected and only light drizzle possible.
Tonight, the sky is expected to clear with winds calming to around 7 mph. No precipitation is anticipated, maintaining a dry outlook for the evening.
Residents of Williamson County should experience a relatively mild and dry day, with minimal wind disruptions and clear skies as the night progresses.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|63°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|59°F
|41°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|66°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|64°F
|41°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|40°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|45°F
|28°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
