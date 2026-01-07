1/6/26: Clear Night in Williamson County with Temperatures Around 52°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with a temperature of 51.8°F, and a gentle breeze of 4.5 mph coming from the northwest. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, the region experienced a higher temperature peaking at 61.7°F, while the lowest recorded temperature was 50°F. Conditions were largely overcast, and the wind reached speeds of up to 10.5 mph. Despite the overcast skies, the chance of precipitation remained minimal at 1%, with no rainfall recorded.

For tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with the temperature slightly decreasing to an overnight low of around 50.7°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, not exceeding 5.3 mph. The probability of any precipitation occurring remains at 0%, ensuring a dry and clear night ahead.

Residents can look forward to continued clear skies into the early hours of tomorrow, with calm weather conditions persisting. No weather warnings or advisories are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
62°F
Low
50°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
1 (Low)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
52°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:48pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 62°F 50°F Overcast
Wednesday 62°F 42°F Overcast
Thursday 66°F 41°F Drizzle: light
Friday 64°F 59°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 63°F 43°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 43°F 29°F Overcast
Monday 44°F 27°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

