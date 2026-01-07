1/6/26: Clear Night in Williamson County with Temperatures Around 52°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with a temperature of 51.8°F, and a gentle breeze of 4.5 mph coming from the northwest. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, the region experienced a higher temperature peaking at 61.7°F, while the lowest recorded temperature was 50°F. Conditions were largely overcast, and the wind reached speeds of up to 10.5 mph. Despite the overcast skies, the chance of precipitation remained minimal at 1%, with no rainfall recorded.

For tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with the temperature slightly decreasing to an overnight low of around 50.7°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, not exceeding 5.3 mph. The probability of any precipitation occurring remains at 0%, ensuring a dry and clear night ahead.

Residents can look forward to continued clear skies into the early hours of tomorrow, with calm weather conditions persisting. No weather warnings or advisories are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 62°F Low 50°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 1 (Low) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 52°F · feels 49°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 62°F 50°F Overcast Wednesday 62°F 42°F Overcast Thursday 66°F 41°F Drizzle: light Friday 64°F 59°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 63°F 43°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 43°F 29°F Overcast Monday 44°F 27°F Overcast

