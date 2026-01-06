1/5/26: Overcast Evening with a Current Temp of 48°F, Clearing Overnight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 48.4°F. Winds are currently blowing at a gentle 5.5 mph with no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, conditions were predominantly overcast. The temperature reached a high of 63.7°F, while the low was recorded at 32°F. The wind peaked at about 10.7 mph, but there was no rainfall throughout the day.
Tonight, the sky is expected to clear up as the temperature will hover around a low of 48.7°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease slightly, maxing out at 8.9 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation as the sky clears.
Today's Details
High
64°F
Low
32°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
84%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
48°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:47pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|64°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|63°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|53°F
|38°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|66°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|65°F
|56°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|58°F
|37°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|40°F
|30°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
