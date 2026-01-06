1/5/26: Overcast Evening with a Current Temp of 48°F, Clearing Overnight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 48.4°F. Winds are currently blowing at a gentle 5.5 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, conditions were predominantly overcast. The temperature reached a high of 63.7°F, while the low was recorded at 32°F. The wind peaked at about 10.7 mph, but there was no rainfall throughout the day.

Tonight, the sky is expected to clear up as the temperature will hover around a low of 48.7°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease slightly, maxing out at 8.9 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation as the sky clears.

Today's Details

High
64°F
Low
32°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
84%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
48°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 64°F 32°F Overcast
Tuesday 63°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 53°F 38°F Fog
Thursday 66°F 51°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 65°F 56°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 58°F 37°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 40°F 30°F Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours

