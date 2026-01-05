1/5/26: Clear Sky, High Near 62 and Low 32, Wind Up to 12 mph

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 62.4°F. Winds are blowing at 10.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

The highest temperature reached today was 62.4°F, with lows expected to drop to 32°F. Winds have been mild, peaking at 12 mph, and skies have remained clear throughout the day. There is no chance of precipitation, maintaining a total of 0 inches for the day.

Tonight, the forecast indicates a low of 49.1°F under clear skies, with wind speeds continuing at up to 12 mph. Like earlier today, there’s no precipitation expected, ensuring a dry and cool evening.

In summary, Williamson County residents can expect continual clear and calm weather conditions for the rest of the day and into the night. This stable pattern is ideal for outdoor activities and evening plans.

Today's Details High 62°F Low 32°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 60% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 62°F · feels 57°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:47pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 62°F 32°F Overcast Tuesday 63°F 48°F Overcast Wednesday 61°F 42°F Fog Thursday 65°F 49°F Drizzle: light Friday 67°F 56°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 58°F 37°F Drizzle: light Sunday 48°F 33°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email