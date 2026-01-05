1/5/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County with a Cool 54°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 54°F. Winds are blowing at 7.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 63.7°F after a low of 32°F this morning. The skies were overcast, but as the day progressed, conditions cleared. Winds were steady, peaking at around 11 mph, and there was no precipitation.

Tonight, residents of Williamson County can expect continued clear skies with temperatures dipping to a low of 50.4°F. Wind speeds will remain consistent, potentially reaching up to 11 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight.

Overall, the weather remains calm and clear as the evening progresses into night.

Today's Details

High
64°F
Low
32°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
69%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
54°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 64°F 32°F Overcast
Tuesday 62°F 48°F Overcast
Wednesday 61°F 42°F Fog
Thursday 65°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Friday 67°F 56°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 58°F 37°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 48°F 33°F Clear sky
Next 24 Hours

