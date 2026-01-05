1/5/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County with a Cool 54°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 54°F. Winds are blowing at 7.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 63.7°F after a low of 32°F this morning. The skies were overcast, but as the day progressed, conditions cleared. Winds were steady, peaking at around 11 mph, and there was no precipitation.
Tonight, residents of Williamson County can expect continued clear skies with temperatures dipping to a low of 50.4°F. Wind speeds will remain consistent, potentially reaching up to 11 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight.
Overall, the weather remains calm and clear as the evening progresses into night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|64°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|62°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|61°F
|42°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|65°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|67°F
|56°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|58°F
|37°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|48°F
|33°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter