1/5/26: Clear Early Morning at 32.7, High 59.7 with Overcast Later Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 32.7°F. Winds are light at 5.3 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 59.7°F under overcast skies, while the wind speeds could increase to up to 11.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, with a total expected precipitation of 0 inches throughout the day.

Tonight, the sky will clear with an anticipated low temperature of 44.8°F. Winds will ease slightly to a maximum of 7.1 mph. Similar to today, the precipitation probability tonight remains low at 1%.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Williamson County. Residents and visitors can expect a predominantly dry and mild day ahead, with gradual clearing into the evening.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 32°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 78% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 33°F · feels 26°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:47pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 60°F 32°F Overcast Tuesday 60°F 47°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 62°F 46°F Overcast Thursday 67°F 49°F Overcast Friday 65°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 62°F 39°F Overcast Sunday 41°F 30°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

