1/5/26: Clear Early Morning at 32.7, High 59.7 with Overcast Later Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 32.7°F. Winds are light at 5.3 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 59.7°F under overcast skies, while the wind speeds could increase to up to 11.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, with a total expected precipitation of 0 inches throughout the day.

Tonight, the sky will clear with an anticipated low temperature of 44.8°F. Winds will ease slightly to a maximum of 7.1 mph. Similar to today, the precipitation probability tonight remains low at 1%.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Williamson County. Residents and visitors can expect a predominantly dry and mild day ahead, with gradual clearing into the evening.

Today's Details

High
60°F
Low
32°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
33°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 60°F 32°F Overcast
Tuesday 60°F 47°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 62°F 46°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 65°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 62°F 39°F Overcast
Sunday 41°F 30°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

