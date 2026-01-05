1/5/26: Clear Early Morning at 32.7, High 59.7 with Overcast Later Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 32.7°F. Winds are light at 5.3 mph, with no precipitation recorded.
Today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 59.7°F under overcast skies, while the wind speeds could increase to up to 11.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, with a total expected precipitation of 0 inches throughout the day.
Tonight, the sky will clear with an anticipated low temperature of 44.8°F. Winds will ease slightly to a maximum of 7.1 mph. Similar to today, the precipitation probability tonight remains low at 1%.
There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Williamson County. Residents and visitors can expect a predominantly dry and mild day ahead, with gradual clearing into the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|60°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|60°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|62°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|67°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|62°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|41°F
|30°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
