1/4/26: Overcast Evening with a Cool 45°F, Gentle Breezes

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is marked by overcast skies with a current temperature of 45°F. Wind speeds are mild at 4.1 mph, and there is no precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 49.6°F and dropped to a low of 29.5°F. The day saw minimal wind reaching up to 5.5 mph. Fog was observed, but there was no sign of precipitation throughout the day with a zero percent chance recorded.

Looking ahead to tonight, the sky will remain overcast, and temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 36.3°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 4.5 mph. There will continue to be no precipitation through the evening.

Residents of Williamson County can expect stable weather conditions for the remainder of the day without any precipitation or significant temperature changes.

Today's Details High 50°F Low 29°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 44% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 45°F · feels 38°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 50°F 29°F Fog Monday 60°F 33°F Overcast Tuesday 59°F 49°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 64°F 47°F Overcast Thursday 66°F 51°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 65°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 55°F 38°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email