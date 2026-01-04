1/4/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 47°F, Tonight Overcast with Low 36°F

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 47.5°F and light winds at 2.7 mph. There is currently no precipitation observed.

Today’s conditions have seen temperatures reaching a high near 48°F, and dropping to a low of 29.5°F early in the day. Winds have been mild, peaking at 5.5 mph, with a zero percent chance of precipitation and no recorded fog.

Tonight, the weather is expected to shift as the skies turn overcast. Temperatures are forecasted to lower to 35.8°F, with winds staying gentle up to 4.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at zero percent through the evening.

Residents of Williamson County can expect a calm and quiet weather pattern to continue, without any notable disruptions.

Today's Details

High
48°F
Low
29°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
44%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
47°F · feels 42°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 48°F 29°F Fog
Monday 58°F 33°F Overcast
Tuesday 59°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 64°F 47°F Overcast
Thursday 66°F 51°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 65°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 55°F 38°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

