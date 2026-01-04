1/4/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 47°F, Tonight Overcast with Low 36°F

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 47.5°F and light winds at 2.7 mph. There is currently no precipitation observed.
Today’s conditions have seen temperatures reaching a high near 48°F, and dropping to a low of 29.5°F early in the day. Winds have been mild, peaking at 5.5 mph, with a zero percent chance of precipitation and no recorded fog.
Tonight, the weather is expected to shift as the skies turn overcast. Temperatures are forecasted to lower to 35.8°F, with winds staying gentle up to 4.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at zero percent through the evening.
Residents of Williamson County can expect a calm and quiet weather pattern to continue, without any notable disruptions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|48°F
|29°F
|Fog
|Monday
|58°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|59°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|64°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|66°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|65°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|55°F
|38°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
