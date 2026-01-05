1/4/26: Chilly Evening in Williamson County, Partly Cloudy at 38°F

By
Source Staff
-

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 37.9°F. Winds are light at 4.9 mph, and there is no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 49.6°F and a low of 29.5°F. Conditions remained dry throughout the day with a zero percent chance of precipitation and minimal wind speeds reaching up to 5.5 mph. The region also experienced patches of fog.

Tonight, the forecast continues to show overcast skies with a low temperature expected around 36.5°F. Winds will remain steady up to 4.9 mph, with no precipitation expected.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions to continue into the early hours without any disturbances or weather warnings in effect.

Today's Details

High
50°F
Low
29°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
61%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
38°F · feels 31°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 50°F 29°F Fog
Monday 61°F 33°F Overcast
Tuesday 59°F 46°F Overcast
Wednesday 63°F 46°F Overcast
Thursday 68°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Friday 64°F 55°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 50°F 34°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here