1/4/26: Chilly Evening in Williamson County, Partly Cloudy at 38°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 37.9°F. Winds are light at 4.9 mph, and there is no precipitation currently reported.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 49.6°F and a low of 29.5°F. Conditions remained dry throughout the day with a zero percent chance of precipitation and minimal wind speeds reaching up to 5.5 mph. The region also experienced patches of fog.
Tonight, the forecast continues to show overcast skies with a low temperature expected around 36.5°F. Winds will remain steady up to 4.9 mph, with no precipitation expected.
Residents can expect stable weather conditions to continue into the early hours without any disturbances or weather warnings in effect.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|50°F
|29°F
|Fog
|Monday
|61°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|59°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|63°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|68°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|64°F
|55°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|50°F
|34°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
