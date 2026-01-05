1/4/26: Chilly Evening in Williamson County, Partly Cloudy at 38°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 37.9°F. Winds are light at 4.9 mph, and there is no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 49.6°F and a low of 29.5°F. Conditions remained dry throughout the day with a zero percent chance of precipitation and minimal wind speeds reaching up to 5.5 mph. The region also experienced patches of fog.

Tonight, the forecast continues to show overcast skies with a low temperature expected around 36.5°F. Winds will remain steady up to 4.9 mph, with no precipitation expected.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions to continue into the early hours without any disturbances or weather warnings in effect.

Today's Details High 50°F Low 29°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 61% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 38°F · feels 31°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 50°F 29°F Fog Monday 61°F 33°F Overcast Tuesday 59°F 46°F Overcast Wednesday 63°F 46°F Overcast Thursday 68°F 50°F Drizzle: light Friday 64°F 55°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 50°F 34°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email