1/31/26: Overcast and 20.8°F, Minor Cold Weather Advisory Active in Middle TN

Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as zero Sunday morning. Most of Middle TN will remain below freezing through Monday morning.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

From 2026-01-31T17:51:00+00:00 · until 2026-02-02T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is currently in effect for Williamson County and will remain active until noon CST Monday. This advisory has been issued due to very cold wind chills expected as low as zero degrees on Sunday morning, with temperatures across much of Middle Tennessee staying below freezing through Monday morning.

As of 1:46 PM local time, Williamson County is experiencing overcast skies with a current temperature of 20.8°F. Wind speeds are steady at 17.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s high temperature peaked slightly above the current temperature at 20.5°F, while the winds have been consistently strong, reaching up to 16.8 mph. With the skies remaining overcast throughout the day, tonight’s forecast predicts similar conditions with a low of 14.4°F and winds decreasing to up to 11.1 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to be negligible at 0%.

Residents are advised to dress warmly and limit outdoor exposure to prevent hypothermia due to the forecasted severe cold temperatures and wind chills. Further updates and safety advice can be followed on local weather channels.

Today's Details

High
20°F
Low
14°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
62%
UV Index
2.9 (Low)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
21°F · feels 8°F
Sunrise
6:48am
Sunset
5:13pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 20°F 14°F Overcast
Sunday 26°F 16°F Overcast
Monday 45°F 24°F Overcast
Tuesday 48°F 34°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 36°F 26°F Fog
Thursday 38°F 23°F Overcast
Friday 51°F 27°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

