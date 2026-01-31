1/31/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory: Very Cold Wind Chills, Middle TN Below Freezing

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 5 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting tonight through Monday morning. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Williamson County and all of Middle Tennessee until noon CST Monday, January 31, 2026, due to very cold wind chills expected to reach as low as 5 below zero, particularly on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Currently, at 4:50 AM, conditions in Williamson County are partly cloudy with a temperature of 14.7°F and a wind speed of 12.9 mph. There has been no precipitation overnight.

Today, temperatures are set to peak at 21.2°F with winds reaching up to 16 mph and skies becoming overcast. No precipitation is expected, and the temperature will drop to a low of 12.7°F. Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, with temperatures slightly rising to a low of 18.1°F. Winds will be slightly calmer, up to 11.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

Residents are reminded of the ongoing cold weather conditions, where temperatures will stay well below freezing point across the region until Monday morning. The particularly low wind chills could pose significant health risks like hypothermia if proper precautions are not taken.

Today's Details High 21°F Low 13°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 71% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 15°F · feels 3°F Sunrise 6:48am Sunset 5:13pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 21°F 13°F Overcast Sunday 25°F 14°F Overcast Monday 46°F 24°F Overcast Tuesday 44°F 34°F Rain: slight Wednesday 37°F 27°F Drizzle: light Thursday 38°F 23°F Overcast Friday 50°F 25°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email