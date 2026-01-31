1/31/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory; Mainly Clear, High 21.7, Low Near 13.3

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as zero Sunday morning. Most of Middle TN will remain below freezing through Monday morning. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Williamson County until noon CST on Monday, February 2, 2026, due to very cold temperatures and wind chills expected to drop as low as zero by Sunday morning. Currently, at 5:05 PM, the weather conditions include a temperature of 18.1°F with mainly clear skies and a wind speed of 11.9 mph.

Today in Williamson County, the temperature peaked at 21.7°F and dropped to a low of 13.3°F. Winds reached up to 15.8 mph and no precipitation was recorded. The area remained predominantly overcast throughout the day.

Tonight, clear skies are anticipated with a low temperature expected to match today’s low of 13.3°F. Wind speeds are forecasted to decrease slightly with a peak of 10.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.

Residents are advised to take precautions against hypothermia and other cold-related concerns due to the extreme cold temperatures and wind chills, particularly if spending prolonged periods outdoors. The Cold Weather Advisory highlights the potential for very cold conditions affecting portions of Middle Tennessee through early next week.

Today's Details High 22°F Low 13°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 66% UV Index 2.9 (Low) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 18°F · feels 7°F Sunrise 6:48am Sunset 5:13pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 22°F 13°F Overcast Sunday 24°F 14°F Overcast Monday 45°F 22°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 48°F 34°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 36°F 26°F Fog Thursday 38°F 23°F Overcast Friday 51°F 27°F Overcast

