1/31/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory in Effect, Partly Cloudy, Currently 16°F

Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as zero Sunday morning. Most of Middle TN will remain below freezing through Monday morning.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

From 2026-01-31T17:51:00+00:00 · until 2026-02-02T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Middle Tennessee until noon CST on Monday, February 2, 2026. Currently, at 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 16.2°F with partly cloudy skies. Wind speed is recorded at 11.7 mph.

Today, the area saw a high of 21.7°F and a low of 14.4°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day with winds reaching up to 15.8 mph. No precipitation was reported.

Tonight, temperatures are predicted to drop to a low of 15.1°F under partly cloudy skies. Winds will continue at speeds up to 11.3 mph. No precipitation is expected.

Residents should be mindful of very cold wind chills, possibly as low as zero by Sunday morning. The ongoing cold weather advisory warns of potential hypothermia risks from prolonged exposure to these harsh conditions.

Today's Details

High
22°F
Low
14°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
2.9 (Low)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
16°F · feels 5°F
Sunrise
6:48am
Sunset
5:13pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 22°F 14°F Overcast
Sunday 26°F 15°F Snow fall: moderate
Monday 38°F 24°F Snow fall: moderate
Tuesday 47°F 33°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 36°F 25°F Fog
Thursday 38°F 23°F Overcast
Friday 51°F 28°F Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours

