1/31/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory in Effect, Partly Cloudy, Currently 16°F

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as zero Sunday morning. Most of Middle TN will remain below freezing through Monday morning. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Middle Tennessee until noon CST on Monday, February 2, 2026. Currently, at 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 16.2°F with partly cloudy skies. Wind speed is recorded at 11.7 mph.

Today, the area saw a high of 21.7°F and a low of 14.4°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day with winds reaching up to 15.8 mph. No precipitation was reported.

Tonight, temperatures are predicted to drop to a low of 15.1°F under partly cloudy skies. Winds will continue at speeds up to 11.3 mph. No precipitation is expected.

Residents should be mindful of very cold wind chills, possibly as low as zero by Sunday morning. The ongoing cold weather advisory warns of potential hypothermia risks from prolonged exposure to these harsh conditions.

Today's Details High 22°F Low 14°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 2.9 (Low) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 16°F · feels 5°F Sunrise 6:48am Sunset 5:13pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 22°F 14°F Overcast Sunday 26°F 15°F Snow fall: moderate Monday 38°F 24°F Snow fall: moderate Tuesday 47°F 33°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 36°F 25°F Fog Thursday 38°F 23°F Overcast Friday 51°F 28°F Partly cloudy

