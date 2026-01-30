1/30/26: Overcast, 26°F with Minor Cold Weather Advisory in Effect

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 5 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting Friday evening through noon on Monday. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight Friday Night to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is active in Williamson County through noon CST Monday, January 31, 2026, to February 2, 2026, due to very cold wind chills expected to drop as low as 5 below zero.

As of 4:50 AM, conditions in Williamson County are marked by an overcast sky with a temperature of 26.6°F and winds at a light 3.7 mph. No precipitation is currently reported.

Today, temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 32.7°F and drop to a low of 17.4°F tonight. The skies will remain overcast throughout the day with wind speeds reaching up to 12.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 9% during the day and decreases slightly to 8% tonight.

Residents should be wary of hypothermia due to the cold wind chills, especially during the early morning hours of Saturday and Sunday, when temperatures are expected to be most severe. Staying indoors and dressing in warm layers if going outside are advisable during this period.

This cold spell is part of a wider cold wave affecting portions of Middle Tennessee, with most areas expected to stay below freezing from Friday evening through the following Monday at noon.

Today's Details High 33°F Low 17°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 92% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 9% chance · 0 in Now 27°F · feels 20°F Sunrise 6:49am Sunset 5:12pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 33°F 17°F Overcast Saturday 18°F 13°F Overcast Sunday 29°F 13°F Overcast Monday 42°F 22°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 30°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 46°F 33°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 37°F 28°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email