1/30/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory: Wind Chills as Low as -5 Expected

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 5 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting Friday evening through noon on Monday. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Middle Tennessee, starting from midnight tonight and continuing through noon CST Monday. The advisory warns of very cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero, particularly on Saturday and Sunday mornings. The entire region is expected to remain under freezing temperatures from Friday evening until Monday noon.

Currently in Williamson County, the conditions are overcast with a temperature of 28.6°F and winds blowing at 10.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today.

For the remainder of today, temperatures are predicted to reach a high near 30.7°F with similar wind conditions, maintaining speeds up to 11.5 mph. The sky will stay predominantly overcast throughout the day, with only a 3% chance of precipitation, and no accumulation anticipated.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to fall to a low of 16.3°F. Conditions will remain overcast and winds will continue at speeds up to 11.5 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains minimal at a 3% chance.

Residents are advised to take precautions against the cold, especially during early morning hours when wind chills could drop significantly, potentially leading to hypothermia.

Today's Details High 31°F Low 16°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 3.8 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 29°F · feels 19°F Sunrise 6:49am Sunset 5:12pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 31°F 16°F Overcast Saturday 19°F 10°F Overcast Sunday 29°F 13°F Overcast Monday 45°F 22°F Overcast Tuesday 47°F 34°F Rain: slight Wednesday 41°F 28°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 36°F 23°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email