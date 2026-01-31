1/30/26: Minor Cold Advisory in Middle TN Until Monday; Current Temp 21°F, Overcast

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 5 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting Friday evening through noon on Monday. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Williamson County from midnight tonight until noon CST Monday, with very cold wind chills expected to reach as low as 5 below zero. Currently, at 9:30 PM, the temperature is 21°F with overcast skies and a wind speed of 9.1 mph. No precipitation is reported at this time.

Earlier today, the high reached 30.7°F and the low was 20.8°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 11.6 mph. Light snowfall occurred with minimal total accumulation, only 0.01 inches. The chance of precipitation remained low at 2%.

Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to remain steady at a low of 20.8°F with winds calming slightly to a maximum of 10 mph. Skies are expected to clear, with a negligible precipitation chance of 1%.

Residents should be aware that the unusually cold temperatures and wind chills could lead to hypothermia if proper precautions are not taken. This weather event will impact most of Middle Tennessee, maintaining below-freezing temperatures from Friday evening through Monday noon.

Today's Details High 31°F Low 21°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 70% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0.01 in Now 21°F · feels 11°F Sunrise 6:49am Sunset 5:12pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 31°F 21°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 20°F 12°F Overcast Sunday 26°F 14°F Overcast Monday 45°F 23°F Overcast Tuesday 47°F 34°F Rain: slight Wednesday 40°F 28°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 37°F 23°F Overcast

