1/30/26: Cold Weather Advisory in Middle TN, Current Temp 25, Wind Chill to -5

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 5 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting Friday evening through noon on Monday. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 25°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at 8.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the high reached 30.7°F and the low was at 16°F. Winds peaked at 12.3 mph and there was a minimal snowfall, with total precipitation reaching just 0.01 inches. The chance of precipitation stood at a mere 2%.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop back down to the low of 16°F, maintaining the same wind conditions as earlier. The sky will remain overcast, with a continued low chance of further precipitation.

Residents should be aware of the potential for hypothermia due to the cold wind chills, which could drop as low as 5 below zero on Saturday and Sunday mornings. It is advised to dress warmly and stay protected against the extreme cold. Most of Middle Tennessee, including Williamson County, will remain below freezing from this evening through Monday noon.

Today's Details High 31°F Low 16°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 3.8 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0.01 in Now 25°F · feels 16°F Sunrise 6:49am Sunset 5:12pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 31°F 16°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 17°F 9°F Overcast Sunday 29°F 9°F Overcast Monday 45°F 22°F Overcast Tuesday 47°F 34°F Rain: slight Wednesday 41°F 28°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 36°F 23°F Overcast

