1/30/26: Cold Weather Advisory in Middle TN, Current Temp 25, Wind Chill to -5

By
Source Staff
-
Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 5 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting Friday evening through noon on Monday.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

From 2026-01-31T06:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-02-02T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee from midnight tonight until noon CST Monday, with very cold wind chills anticipated.

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 25°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at 8.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the high reached 30.7°F and the low was at 16°F. Winds peaked at 12.3 mph and there was a minimal snowfall, with total precipitation reaching just 0.01 inches. The chance of precipitation stood at a mere 2%.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop back down to the low of 16°F, maintaining the same wind conditions as earlier. The sky will remain overcast, with a continued low chance of further precipitation.

Residents should be aware of the potential for hypothermia due to the cold wind chills, which could drop as low as 5 below zero on Saturday and Sunday mornings. It is advised to dress warmly and stay protected against the extreme cold. Most of Middle Tennessee, including Williamson County, will remain below freezing from this evening through Monday noon.

Today's Details

High
31°F
Low
16°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
3.8 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0.01 in
Now
25°F · feels 16°F
Sunrise
6:49am
Sunset
5:12pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 31°F 16°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 17°F 9°F Overcast
Sunday 29°F 9°F Overcast
Monday 45°F 22°F Overcast
Tuesday 47°F 34°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 41°F 28°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 36°F 23°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

