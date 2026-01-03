1/3/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 49 and Low of 34, Light Drizzle Early

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 48.9°F. Winds are blowing at 7.5 mph and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Today, the temperature reached a high of 48.9°F and a low of 33.6°F is expected tonight. Wind speeds have been relatively mild, peaking around 8.5 mph, with a very low chance (13%) of light drizzle which has not resulted in any measurable precipitation. The evening is forecast to remain clear with winds easing to approximately 5.5 mph.
Expect continuing clear skies tonight with temperatures dipping to the day’s low of 33.6°F. There is no precipitation expected, maintaining a dry and calm night ahead in Williamson County.
Today's Details
High
49°F
Low
34°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
81%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
13% chance · 0 in
Now
49°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:45pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|49°F
|34°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|47°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|60°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|63°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|68°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|72°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter