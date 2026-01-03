1/3/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 49 and Low of 34, Light Drizzle Early

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 48.9°F. Winds are blowing at 7.5 mph and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today, the temperature reached a high of 48.9°F and a low of 33.6°F is expected tonight. Wind speeds have been relatively mild, peaking around 8.5 mph, with a very low chance (13%) of light drizzle which has not resulted in any measurable precipitation. The evening is forecast to remain clear with winds easing to approximately 5.5 mph.

Expect continuing clear skies tonight with temperatures dipping to the day’s low of 33.6°F. There is no precipitation expected, maintaining a dry and calm night ahead in Williamson County.

Today's Details High 49°F Low 34°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 13% chance · 0 in Now 49°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 49°F 34°F Drizzle: light Sunday 47°F 31°F Overcast Monday 60°F 33°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 49°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 63°F 49°F Overcast Thursday 68°F 51°F Overcast Friday 72°F 61°F Drizzle: light

