1/3/26: Clear Sky and Cooling to 42°F After a High of Nearly 50°F Today

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently clear with a temperature of 42.4°F and a wind speed of 6.7 mph. There has been no precipitation today.
Today’s temperature reached a high of 49.8°F and dropped to a low of 33.8°F. The wind peaked at 8.5 mph, and though there was a light drizzle, the total precipitation remained at 0 inches with a precipitation chance of only 13%.
Tonight, the sky will remain clear with temperatures expected to be low around 33.8°F. Winds will be milder, going up to 6 mph. The chance for precipitation is effectively zero percent.
Residents can look forward to a calm evening with no significant weather changes or hazards affecting the area.
Today's Details
High
50°F
Low
34°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
76%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
13% chance · 0 in
Now
42°F · feels 36°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:45pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|50°F
|34°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|47°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|60°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|63°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|68°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|72°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter