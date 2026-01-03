1/3/26: Clear Sky and Cooling to 42°F After a High of Nearly 50°F Today

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently clear with a temperature of 42.4°F and a wind speed of 6.7 mph. There has been no precipitation today.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 49.8°F and dropped to a low of 33.8°F. The wind peaked at 8.5 mph, and though there was a light drizzle, the total precipitation remained at 0 inches with a precipitation chance of only 13%.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear with temperatures expected to be low around 33.8°F. Winds will be milder, going up to 6 mph. The chance for precipitation is effectively zero percent.

Residents can look forward to a calm evening with no significant weather changes or hazards affecting the area.

Today's Details

High
50°F
Low
34°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
76%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
13% chance · 0 in
Now
42°F · feels 36°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 50°F 34°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 47°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 60°F 33°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 63°F 49°F Overcast
Thursday 68°F 51°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

