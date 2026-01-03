1/3/26: Clear Sky and Cooling to 42°F After a High of Nearly 50°F Today

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently clear with a temperature of 42.4°F and a wind speed of 6.7 mph. There has been no precipitation today.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 49.8°F and dropped to a low of 33.8°F. The wind peaked at 8.5 mph, and though there was a light drizzle, the total precipitation remained at 0 inches with a precipitation chance of only 13%.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear with temperatures expected to be low around 33.8°F. Winds will be milder, going up to 6 mph. The chance for precipitation is effectively zero percent.

Residents can look forward to a calm evening with no significant weather changes or hazards affecting the area.

Today's Details High 50°F Low 34°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 76% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 13% chance · 0 in Now 42°F · feels 36°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 50°F 34°F Drizzle: light Sunday 47°F 31°F Overcast Monday 60°F 33°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 49°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 63°F 49°F Overcast Thursday 68°F 51°F Overcast Friday 72°F 61°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email