1/3/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Cool at 37 Degrees

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 36.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at a rate of 5.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Today, Williamson County experienced a high temperature of 49.8°F and a low of 34.7°F. Winds reached up to 9 mph, with a light drizzle noted, though the total precipitation remained at 0 inches. The chance of precipitation was low at 13%.

Tonight, the forecast remains clear with the temperatures expected to drop to a low of 34.7°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, peaking around 5.8 mph. There is no precipitation expected, maintaining the clear skies throughout the late hours.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions to persist into the early hours of tomorrow with similarly low wind activity and minimal temperature variation.

Today's Details High 50°F Low 35°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 13% chance · 0 in Now 37°F · feels 30°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 50°F 35°F Drizzle: light Sunday 48°F 31°F Overcast Monday 59°F 33°F Overcast Tuesday 63°F 48°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 65°F 50°F Overcast Thursday 68°F 53°F Drizzle: light Friday 64°F 41°F Drizzle: moderate

