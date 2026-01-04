1/3/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Cool at 37 Degrees

photo by Donna Vissman

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 36.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at a rate of 5.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Today, Williamson County experienced a high temperature of 49.8°F and a low of 34.7°F. Winds reached up to 9 mph, with a light drizzle noted, though the total precipitation remained at 0 inches. The chance of precipitation was low at 13%.

Tonight, the forecast remains clear with the temperatures expected to drop to a low of 34.7°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, peaking around 5.8 mph. There is no precipitation expected, maintaining the clear skies throughout the late hours.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions to persist into the early hours of tomorrow with similarly low wind activity and minimal temperature variation.

Today's Details

High
50°F
Low
35°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
81%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
13% chance · 0 in
Now
37°F · feels 30°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 50°F 35°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 48°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 59°F 33°F Overcast
Tuesday 63°F 48°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 65°F 50°F Overcast
Thursday 68°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Friday 64°F 41°F Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours

