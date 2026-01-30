1/29/26: Partly Cloudy and 28°F in Williamson, Minor Cold Advisory Starting Jan 31

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 4 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting Friday evening through noon on Monday. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight Friday Night to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 4 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Williamson County, spanning from midnight Friday night through noon CST Monday. Current conditions at 9:30 PM show partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 28.6°F and a light wind moving at 1.9 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 36°F but dipped to 18.7°F by the morning. The day remained dry with a zero percent chance of precipitation and overcast conditions predominating.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 28.4°F with winds remaining gentle at up to 4.9 mph. Skies are forecasted to be overcast, and there is no precipitation anticipated.

Residents should be mindful of the cold conditions, notably over the weekend. Very cold wind chills as low as 4 below zero are expected on Saturday and Sunday mornings, potentially leading to hypothermia if adequate precautions are not taken. The advisory covers all of Middle Tennessee, emphasizing the need for residents to stay warm and limit exposure to the cold.

Today's Details High 36°F Low 19°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 4.2 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 29°F · feels 23°F Sunrise 6:49am Sunset 5:11pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 36°F 19°F Overcast Friday 29°F 18°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 19°F 12°F Drizzle: light Sunday 30°F 14°F Overcast Monday 43°F 21°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 31°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 46°F 32°F Rain: slight

