1/29/26: Partly Cloudy and 28°F in Williamson, Minor Cold Advisory Starting Jan 31

Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 4 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting Friday evening through noon on Monday.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From midnight Friday Night to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 4 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

From 2026-01-31T06:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-02-02T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Williamson County, spanning from midnight Friday night through noon CST Monday. Current conditions at 9:30 PM show partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 28.6°F and a light wind moving at 1.9 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 36°F but dipped to 18.7°F by the morning. The day remained dry with a zero percent chance of precipitation and overcast conditions predominating.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 28.4°F with winds remaining gentle at up to 4.9 mph. Skies are forecasted to be overcast, and there is no precipitation anticipated.

Residents should be mindful of the cold conditions, notably over the weekend. Very cold wind chills as low as 4 below zero are expected on Saturday and Sunday mornings, potentially leading to hypothermia if adequate precautions are not taken. The advisory covers all of Middle Tennessee, emphasizing the need for residents to stay warm and limit exposure to the cold.

Today's Details

High
36°F
Low
19°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
4.2 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
29°F · feels 23°F
Sunrise
6:49am
Sunset
5:11pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 36°F 19°F Overcast
Friday 29°F 18°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 19°F 12°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 30°F 14°F Overcast
Monday 43°F 21°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 31°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 46°F 32°F Rain: slight
Next 24 Hours

