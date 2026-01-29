1/29/26: Mainly Clear Today with High 36; Cold Advisory Begins Midnight

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 4 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting Friday evening through noon on Monday. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight Friday Night to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 4 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Williamson County and all of Middle Tennessee from midnight Friday until noon on Monday. As of 5:05 PM local time, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 31.8°F and light breezes from the northwest at 3.7 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Today, the high reached 36°F with the low dropping to 18.7°F early this morning. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, with minimal wind reaching up to 5 mph. The precipitation chance was negligible at 1%.

Tonight, the low is forecasted to be 27°F with continued overcast skies and light winds up to 4.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 1%.

Residents should be aware of very cold wind chills as low as 4 below zero expected early Saturday and Sunday mornings, which could lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. The advisory notes that temperatures across Middle Tennessee will likely stay below freezing from Friday evening through Monday noon.

Today's Details High 36°F Low 19°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 78% UV Index 4.1 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 32°F · feels 26°F Sunrise 6:49am Sunset 5:11pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 36°F 19°F Overcast Friday 27°F 15°F Overcast Saturday 19°F 10°F Snow showers: slight Sunday 27°F 13°F Overcast Monday 42°F 19°F Overcast Tuesday 48°F 28°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 47°F 35°F Drizzle: moderate

