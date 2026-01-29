1/29/26: Mainly Clear Today with High 36; Cold Advisory Begins Midnight

Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 4 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting Friday evening through noon on Monday.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From midnight Friday Night to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 4 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

From 2026-01-31T06:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-02-02T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Williamson County and all of Middle Tennessee from midnight Friday until noon on Monday. As of 5:05 PM local time, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 31.8°F and light breezes from the northwest at 3.7 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Today, the high reached 36°F with the low dropping to 18.7°F early this morning. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, with minimal wind reaching up to 5 mph. The precipitation chance was negligible at 1%.

Tonight, the low is forecasted to be 27°F with continued overcast skies and light winds up to 4.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 1%.

Residents should be aware of very cold wind chills as low as 4 below zero expected early Saturday and Sunday mornings, which could lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. The advisory notes that temperatures across Middle Tennessee will likely stay below freezing from Friday evening through Monday noon.

Today's Details

High
36°F
Low
19°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
4.1 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
32°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:49am
Sunset
5:11pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 36°F 19°F Overcast
Friday 27°F 15°F Overcast
Saturday 19°F 10°F Snow showers: slight
Sunday 27°F 13°F Overcast
Monday 42°F 19°F Overcast
Tuesday 48°F 28°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 47°F 35°F Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours

