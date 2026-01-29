1/29/26: Foggy Morning in Williamson County, Temp Reaches 21.6

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature currently stands at 21.6°F with minimal wind movement at 1.4 mph and no precipitation. Visibility is reduced due to present fog conditions.
Today’s weather expects a high of 34.5°F and a low of 20.5°F, with light winds reaching up to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2%, with no measurable precipitation expected throughout the day.
Tonight, the county will see temperatures dropping slightly to a low of 30.7°F. Conditions will be overcast, with wind speeds maintaining a gentle pace at up to 4.8 mph. Similar to today, there is a minimal 2% chance of precipitation.
This report does not include any active weather warnings for Williamson County. Residents should expect continued cold and primarily dry conditions moving forward.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|35°F
|20°F
|Fog
|Friday
|31°F
|14°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|19°F
|10°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Sunday
|29°F
|13°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|43°F
|17°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|45°F
|32°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|38°F
|25°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
