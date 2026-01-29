1/29/26: Foggy Morning in Williamson County, Temp Reaches 21.6

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature currently stands at 21.6°F with minimal wind movement at 1.4 mph and no precipitation. Visibility is reduced due to present fog conditions.

Today’s weather expects a high of 34.5°F and a low of 20.5°F, with light winds reaching up to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2%, with no measurable precipitation expected throughout the day.

Tonight, the county will see temperatures dropping slightly to a low of 30.7°F. Conditions will be overcast, with wind speeds maintaining a gentle pace at up to 4.8 mph. Similar to today, there is a minimal 2% chance of precipitation.

This report does not include any active weather warnings for Williamson County. Residents should expect continued cold and primarily dry conditions moving forward.

Today's Details

High
35°F
Low
20°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
4.3 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
22°F · feels 16°F
Sunrise
6:49am
Sunset
5:11pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 35°F 20°F Fog
Friday 31°F 14°F Overcast
Saturday 19°F 10°F Snow showers: slight
Sunday 29°F 13°F Overcast
Monday 43°F 17°F Overcast
Tuesday 45°F 32°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 38°F 25°F Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours

