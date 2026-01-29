1/29/26: Clear Sky and 34°F, Minor Cold Weather Advisory Issued for Middle TN

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 4 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting Friday evening through noon on Monday. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight Friday Night to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 4 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee from midnight Friday through noon on Monday, due to very cold wind chills as low as 4 degrees below zero expected. Current conditions in Williamson County at 1:46 PM show a clear sky, with a temperature of 34.5°F and winds at 4.4 mph.

Today’s high reached 34.7°F, while the low dipped to 18.7°F. Winds have remained light, up to 5 mph, with no precipitation recorded. The outlook remains clear for the afternoon with an overcast night anticipated. Tonight’s temperature is expected to drop to a low of 29.5°F with similar wind conditions and a minimal chance of precipitation.

Residents are encouraged to plan accordingly for the extremely cold conditions anticipated this weekend, particularly on Saturday and Sunday mornings where wind chills may drop to as low as 4 below zero. The cold snap is expected to keep temperatures below freezing from Friday evening until noon Monday, significantly impacting comfort and safety, and increasing the risk of hypothermia if appropriate precautions are not exercised.

Today's Details High 35°F Low 19°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 76% UV Index 4.1 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 35°F · feels 28°F Sunrise 6:49am Sunset 5:11pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 35°F 19°F Overcast Friday 29°F 15°F Overcast Saturday 19°F 13°F Snow showers: slight Sunday 27°F 13°F Overcast Monday 42°F 19°F Overcast Tuesday 48°F 28°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 47°F 35°F Drizzle: moderate

