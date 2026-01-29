1/28/26: Partly Cloudy Evening in Williamson County, 24°F and Calm Winds

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a temperature of 24.3°F with partly cloudy skies and a light breeze blowing at 4.5 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 31.5°F and dropped to a low of 15.6°F. The area experienced fog with wind speeds reaching up to 7.5 mph. No precipitation occurred during the day, maintaining a zero chance throughout.

Tonight, the sky is expected to clear with temperatures approaching a low of 23.4°F. Winds will remain mild, peaking at around 5 mph. The precipitation probability continues to hold steady at zero percent, indicating a dry night ahead.

Residents of Williamson County should prepare for another chilly evening with clear skies, as no significant weather changes or advisories are expected.

Today's Details High 31°F Low 16°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 4.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 24°F · feels 17°F Sunrise 6:50am Sunset 5:10pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 31°F 16°F Fog Thursday 35°F 17°F Fog Friday 27°F 18°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 18°F 12°F Snow showers: slight Sunday 28°F 13°F Drizzle: light Monday 41°F 17°F Overcast Tuesday 45°F 31°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

