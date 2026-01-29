1/28/26: Partly Cloudy Evening in Williamson County, 24°F and Calm Winds

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a temperature of 24.3°F with partly cloudy skies and a light breeze blowing at 4.5 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 31.5°F and dropped to a low of 15.6°F. The area experienced fog with wind speeds reaching up to 7.5 mph. No precipitation occurred during the day, maintaining a zero chance throughout.
Tonight, the sky is expected to clear with temperatures approaching a low of 23.4°F. Winds will remain mild, peaking at around 5 mph. The precipitation probability continues to hold steady at zero percent, indicating a dry night ahead.
Residents of Williamson County should prepare for another chilly evening with clear skies, as no significant weather changes or advisories are expected.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|31°F
|16°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|35°F
|17°F
|Fog
|Friday
|27°F
|18°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|18°F
|12°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Sunday
|28°F
|13°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|41°F
|17°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|45°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
