1/28/26: Partly Cloudy Evening in Williamson County, 24°F and Calm Winds

Photo by Olivia Bridgeman

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a temperature of 24.3°F with partly cloudy skies and a light breeze blowing at 4.5 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 31.5°F and dropped to a low of 15.6°F. The area experienced fog with wind speeds reaching up to 7.5 mph. No precipitation occurred during the day, maintaining a zero chance throughout.

Tonight, the sky is expected to clear with temperatures approaching a low of 23.4°F. Winds will remain mild, peaking at around 5 mph. The precipitation probability continues to hold steady at zero percent, indicating a dry night ahead.

Residents of Williamson County should prepare for another chilly evening with clear skies, as no significant weather changes or advisories are expected.

Today's Details

High
31°F
Low
16°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
4.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
24°F · feels 17°F
Sunrise
6:50am
Sunset
5:10pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 31°F 16°F Fog
Thursday 35°F 17°F Fog
Friday 27°F 18°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 18°F 12°F Snow showers: slight
Sunday 28°F 13°F Drizzle: light
Monday 41°F 17°F Overcast
Tuesday 45°F 31°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

