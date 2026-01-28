1/28/26: Mainly Clear Evening in Williamson County, Current Temp 27.7°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is a chilly 27.7°F with light winds at 4.3 mph and no precipitation, under mainly clear skies.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 31.5°F while dropping to a low of 15.6°F. The day remained overcast, yet no precipitation was recorded, maintaining dry conditions throughout the area. Winds reached up to 7.5 mph.

Tonight, residents can expect a clear sky with temperatures forecasted to dip to around 18.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, maintaining a calm 4.6 mph. Precipitation chances will remain at zero percent, continuing the dry spell.

There are no weather advisories currently in effect for Williamson County as the weather conditions don’t pose any immediate concerns for tonight or early tomorrow.

Today's Details High 31°F Low 16°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 84% UV Index 4.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 28°F · feels 21°F Sunrise 6:50am Sunset 5:10pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 31°F 16°F Overcast Thursday 33°F 15°F Fog Friday 32°F 18°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 21°F 15°F Snow showers: slight Sunday 27°F 13°F Snow fall: slight Monday 40°F 13°F Overcast Tuesday 41°F 31°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email