1/28/26: Mainly Clear Evening in Williamson County, Current Temp 27.7°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is a chilly 27.7°F with light winds at 4.3 mph and no precipitation, under mainly clear skies.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 31.5°F while dropping to a low of 15.6°F. The day remained overcast, yet no precipitation was recorded, maintaining dry conditions throughout the area. Winds reached up to 7.5 mph.
Tonight, residents can expect a clear sky with temperatures forecasted to dip to around 18.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, maintaining a calm 4.6 mph. Precipitation chances will remain at zero percent, continuing the dry spell.
There are no weather advisories currently in effect for Williamson County as the weather conditions don’t pose any immediate concerns for tonight or early tomorrow.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|31°F
|16°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|33°F
|15°F
|Fog
|Friday
|32°F
|18°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|21°F
|15°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Sunday
|27°F
|13°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Monday
|40°F
|13°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|41°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
