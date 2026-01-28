1/28/26: Mainly Clear Evening in Williamson County, Current Temp 27.7°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is a chilly 27.7°F with light winds at 4.3 mph and no precipitation, under mainly clear skies.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 31.5°F while dropping to a low of 15.6°F. The day remained overcast, yet no precipitation was recorded, maintaining dry conditions throughout the area. Winds reached up to 7.5 mph.

Tonight, residents can expect a clear sky with temperatures forecasted to dip to around 18.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, maintaining a calm 4.6 mph. Precipitation chances will remain at zero percent, continuing the dry spell.

There are no weather advisories currently in effect for Williamson County as the weather conditions don’t pose any immediate concerns for tonight or early tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
31°F
Low
16°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
84%
UV Index
4.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
28°F · feels 21°F
Sunrise
6:50am
Sunset
5:10pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 31°F 16°F Overcast
Thursday 33°F 15°F Fog
Friday 32°F 18°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 21°F 15°F Snow showers: slight
Sunday 27°F 13°F Snow fall: slight
Monday 40°F 13°F Overcast
Tuesday 41°F 31°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

