1/27/26: Severe Weather Alert for Williamson County: Extreme Cold, Overcast

Extreme cold (low 6°F)
A Severe Weather Alert is currently in effect for Williamson County due to extreme cold, with temperatures forecasted to drop as low as 6°F.
As of 5:05 PM local time in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 28.9°F, with overcast skies and a wind speed of 6.1 mph. There has been no precipitation today.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 31.3°F, with winds peaking at 11.4 mph. Tonight, the conditions are expected to remain mostly overcast, transitioning to partly cloudy. The temperature is predicted to decline, reaching a low of 14°F, with lighter winds at up to 5.7 mph. There is still virtually no chance of precipitation tonight.
Residents are advised to take precautions against the forecasted extreme cold, especially during early morning hours. This severe weather alert is critical for those planning to spend time outdoors or travel during these conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|31°F
|6°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|29°F
|8°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|35°F
|11°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|30°F
|22°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|20°F
|12°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Sunday
|24°F
|12°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|35°F
|14°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter