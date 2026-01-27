1/27/26: Severe Weather Alert for Williamson County: Extreme Cold, Overcast

Severe Weather Alert for Williamson County Extreme cold (low 6°F)

A Severe Weather Alert is currently in effect for Williamson County due to extreme cold, with temperatures forecasted to drop as low as 6°F.

As of 5:05 PM local time in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 28.9°F, with overcast skies and a wind speed of 6.1 mph. There has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 31.3°F, with winds peaking at 11.4 mph. Tonight, the conditions are expected to remain mostly overcast, transitioning to partly cloudy. The temperature is predicted to decline, reaching a low of 14°F, with lighter winds at up to 5.7 mph. There is still virtually no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents are advised to take precautions against the forecasted extreme cold, especially during early morning hours. This severe weather alert is critical for those planning to spend time outdoors or travel during these conditions.

Today's Details High 31°F Low 6°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 4.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 29°F · feels 22°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 5:09pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 31°F 6°F Overcast Wednesday 29°F 8°F Fog Thursday 35°F 11°F Overcast Friday 30°F 22°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 20°F 12°F Snow showers: slight Sunday 24°F 12°F Drizzle: light Monday 35°F 14°F Overcast

