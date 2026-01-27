1/27/26: Severe Weather Alert for Williamson County: Extreme Cold, Overcast

By
Source Staff
-
Severe Weather Alert for Williamson County

Extreme cold (low 6°F)

Source: WeatherWrite

A Severe Weather Alert is currently in effect for Williamson County due to extreme cold, with temperatures forecasted to drop as low as 6°F.

As of 5:05 PM local time in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 28.9°F, with overcast skies and a wind speed of 6.1 mph. There has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 31.3°F, with winds peaking at 11.4 mph. Tonight, the conditions are expected to remain mostly overcast, transitioning to partly cloudy. The temperature is predicted to decline, reaching a low of 14°F, with lighter winds at up to 5.7 mph. There is still virtually no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents are advised to take precautions against the forecasted extreme cold, especially during early morning hours. This severe weather alert is critical for those planning to spend time outdoors or travel during these conditions.

Today's Details

High
31°F
Low
6°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
4.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
29°F · feels 22°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
5:09pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 31°F 6°F Overcast
Wednesday 29°F 8°F Fog
Thursday 35°F 11°F Overcast
Friday 30°F 22°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 20°F 12°F Snow showers: slight
Sunday 24°F 12°F Drizzle: light
Monday 35°F 14°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here