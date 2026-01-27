1/27/26: Severe Weather Alert for Williamson County, Extreme Cold, Overcast at 30°F

Severe Weather Alert for Williamson County

Extreme cold (low 6°F)

A Severe Weather Alert for extreme cold is currently in effect for Williamson County, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 6°F. At 1:46 PM, local conditions are marked by an overcast sky with a temperature of 30°F. Winds are blowing from the north at 11.4 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Looking ahead, today’s high reached 30.6°F while the low this morning dropped significantly to 5.5°F. It remained overcast throughout the day without any precipitation, and winds gusted up to 12.2 mph. As the day progresses into night, temperatures are forecasted to decrease, setting a nightly low at around 20.8°F. The sky will remain overcast with lighter winds peaking at approximately 6 mph tonight.

Residents should take precautions due to the severe cold, especially during night when temperature falls sharply. Since the outlook predicts ongoing low temperatures and overcast conditions, appropriate measures for heating and safe travel should be considered to handle the extreme cold effectively.

Today's Details

High
31°F
Low
6°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
4.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
30°F · feels 20°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
5:09pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 31°F 6°F Overcast
Wednesday 29°F 16°F Overcast
Thursday 35°F 14°F Overcast
Friday 30°F 22°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 20°F 12°F Snow showers: slight
Sunday 24°F 12°F Drizzle: light
Monday 35°F 14°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

